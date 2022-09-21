Gov. Tate Reeves announces conclusion of Mobile Enforcement Team deployment on Coast

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference to announce the results of the Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) deployment that took place on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The initiative, originally announced on May 11, was put into place in order crack down on violent crimes, drug distribution and remove illegal firearms from the street in order to improve public safety.

State to crack down on illegal weapon and drug distribution

“This operation means far more than just drugs and criminals off the streets,” said Gov. Reeves. “This means safer neighborhoods, safer roads, less threats to our kids and families and an improved quality of life. We’ve sought to undermine existing criminal enterprises and to bolster the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement leaders, and that’s exactly what this deployment accomplished.”

Narcotics and other items seized throughout the initiative include:

  • 5,574 dosage units of fentanyl
  • 3.5 ounces of heroin
  • 16 grams of cocaine powder and crack cocaine
  • 50 dosage units of LSD
  • 5 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms
  • 4.9 pounds of marijuana
  • 21 ounces of THC wax and edibles
  • 43 firearms
  • $207,109
  • 2 stolen vehicles

The deployment also resulted in a total of 170 arrests, 152 of those resulting in felony charges and 111 misdemeanor charges.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

A HOT start to fall
Expect record challenging heat for the 1st day of fall
Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
The Taste of Meridian festival set for Saturday
Alabama political candidates address public retiree convention
State retiree association hosts candidate forum
Advocates calling attention to Black Women’s Equal Pay Day
Advocates calling attention to Black Women’s Equal Pay Day