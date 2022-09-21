Highland Park basketball courts to be renamed after NBA star, Derrick McKey

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former NBA basketball player will be visiting Meridian to be honored by the city for his achievements.

The city council approved all Highland Park basketball courts to be named for basketball star Derrick McKey. ‘Derrick McKey Basketball Courts’ will be the new name when the city holds the ceremony in his honor.

McKey played with the Seattle Supersonics, Indiana Pacers and is in the University of Alabama Hall of Fame.

“He is from Meridian. I always say let’s give them their flowers while they are still here. I think he has been an inspiration to people that came through Meridian High. He is a graduate of Meridian High School in 1984. He was a motivation for me to play in the NBA. I said if he can do it, then I can too, so it’s an honor,” said Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams.

The event will be on October 21st at noon at Highland Park.

