JSU to improve game day fan experience after heat-related issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Department of Athletics has taken steps on Wednesday to improve the fan experience at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

After many fans suffered heat-related illnesses during the JSU versus Grambling football game last Saturday, the athletics department has taken steps to ensure the safety and overall experience for attending fans for the remainder of the season.

At Head Coach Deion Sanders’ weekly media press conference, Coach Sanders addressed the game day temperatures and access to water on game days following the recent fallout.

“Well, first of all, we [JSU] have a gym full of water. So we should never run out of water,” Sanders stated. “And the fans should never not have water. Secondly, All these guys aspire to go to the NFL, don’t they? What time are NFL games?” Sanders asked the media, implying the games start at 1 p.m. EST.

“Why do you think I made them at 1 p.m.? Because I want them to get ready for the NFL. That’s how it’s gonna be. We did that on purpose,” Sanders concluded.

Below is a list of the extra commodities fans can expect.

· Free bottled water will be available in the tailgate areas prior to the start of the game.

· The quantity of water available for sale will be doubled, and additional designated concession areas for beverage-only transactions have been added.

· Concession hawkers will continue to sell beverages in the stands.

· Emergency/First Aid support will assist anyone experiencing heat exhaustion during the game.

Additionally, the JSU department has asked the fans to take the following precautions to avoid heat exhaustion:

· Drink plenty of water prior to sun exposure. (Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.)

· Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and/or a wide-brimmed hat.

· Wear sunscreen.

· Take precautions with certain medications.

The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference Champion Jackson State University football team will host Mississippi Valley State Saturday at 1 p.m. at The Vet, with the radio broadcast on 95.5 FM and video stream on ESPN Plus.

