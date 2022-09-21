Lady Generals’ softball wins 4th straight district title

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Academy softball won the 2022 district championship on Tuesday.

The Lady Generals beat Calhoun Academy to officially be named districts champs. This makes it four straight years the Lady Generals have won district and Head Coach Kelly Alderman is proud of his team, but knows that there is more work to do.

“They were excited and I was excited for them. I think maybe we could be peaking at the right time going into the North State tournament,” Coach Alderman said. “The district title that’s the goal but it can’t be the overall goal and I like to be part of that you know state championship but we got a lot of work to do. We’ve gotten better and we are continuing to get better and we will see where it goes,” he said.

Focus now shifts to the state championship as the Lady Generals will next face the winner of the Manchester-Marvel Academy game.

