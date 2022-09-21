MDOT schedules road closure in Neshoba County

Crews will build a new alignment Sept. 28 at North Tucker Road and Highway 19 in Neshoba County.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary closure is planned by the Mississippi Department of transportation in Neshoba County next week.

Crews will build a new alignment at North Tucker Road and Highway 19. The work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

