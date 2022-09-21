Meridian water advisory could be lifted soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - North Meridian still remained under a precautionary Boil Water Notice Wednesday but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Meridian Public Works said it hopes to lift the notice Thursday, pending test results.

The city said residents north of 20th Street might experience varying water pressure levels for the next eight weeks. A 3 million gallon water tank remains offline for preventative routine maintenance.

If your water pressure is very high or very low, then you may report it to 601-485-1976 or 601-485-1975.

