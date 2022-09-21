MHP: Jasper Co. teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen from Jasper County died from a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena early Wednesday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m.

The wreck involved a collision between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and a Chevrolet Avalanche.

MHP said the driver of the Chevrolet, who was identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Strickland, of Louin, died from the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries, according to MHP.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

