Services for Mr. Kenneth Massey will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Burial will be held in Decatur City Cemetery. Rev. George Heath will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm, prior to services on Saturday at Milling Funeral Home.

Mr. Kenneth Massey, age 79 of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Anderson’s Hospital in Meridian, MS.

Survivors:

Loving Wife: Marie Massey of Decatur

3 Children: Wayne Massey, Christina Casey (Chris), and Doug Massey

2 Step-Daughters: Amber Lynn Harper and Danielle Dugger (Russell)

3 Sisters: Ruby Doty (Danny), Shirley McKnight, and Linda Waltman (Carson)

4 Brothers: Robert Spence, Danny Spence (Kathy), Ricky Spence (Tammy), Scottie Walters (Jessica)

Host of nieces and nephews

3 Grandchildren: Jay Massey (Rachel), Michael Massey (Angela), and Nicholas Massey

Great-Grandchildren: Ethan Massey, Austin Stacy, and Addlynn Massey

A special fur baby: Coco

Mr. Kenneth Massey is preceded in death by his Father: James Massey; Mother: Emma Lou Walters; One Sister: Dianne Goss; One Nephew: Dewayne Chamblee.

Pallbearers: Rickey Spence, Danny Spence, Brent Chamblee, Scottie Walters, Carson Waltman, and Tim Ray

Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Doty, Kyle James, Chris Brummitt, and Matthew Bell

