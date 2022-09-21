Mr. Kenneth Massey

Kenneth Massey
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services for Mr. Kenneth Massey will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Burial will be held in Decatur City Cemetery. Rev. George Heath will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm, prior to services on Saturday at Milling Funeral Home.

Mr. Kenneth Massey, age 79 of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Anderson’s Hospital in Meridian, MS.

Survivors:

Loving Wife: Marie Massey of Decatur

3 Children: Wayne Massey, Christina Casey (Chris), and Doug Massey

2 Step-Daughters: Amber Lynn Harper and Danielle Dugger (Russell)

3 Sisters: Ruby Doty (Danny), Shirley McKnight, and Linda Waltman (Carson)

4 Brothers: Robert Spence, Danny Spence (Kathy), Ricky Spence (Tammy), Scottie Walters (Jessica)

Host of nieces and nephews

3 Grandchildren: Jay Massey (Rachel), Michael Massey (Angela), and Nicholas Massey

Great-Grandchildren: Ethan Massey, Austin Stacy, and Addlynn Massey

A special fur baby: Coco

Mr. Kenneth Massey is preceded in death by his Father: James Massey; Mother: Emma Lou Walters; One Sister: Dianne Goss; One Nephew: Dewayne Chamblee.

Pallbearers: Rickey Spence, Danny Spence, Brent Chamblee, Scottie Walters, Carson Waltman, and Tim Ray

Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Doty, Kyle James, Chris Brummitt, and Matthew Bell

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Fannie Grace Busby Gardner
September 21, 2022: Dr. Andrea Germany, Director of Field Education, MSU Meridian
Dr. Angela Savage joins Lindsey Hall on Midday.
September 21, 2022: Dr. Angela Savage, Director of Social Work Program, Miss. State Univ. Meridian Campus, call 601-484-0148 for more information
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors discussed their options to allow medical marijuana...
Lauderdale County to vote on medical marijuana