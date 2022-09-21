NASA broadcasting asteroid redirect Monday

NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into...
NASA will broadcast its first asteroid redirect on Monday. The DART spacecraft will smash into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA will broadcast its first attempt to modify the orbit of an asteroid on Monday.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will target a small asteroid called dimorphos.

NASA plans to use DART to smash head-first into the asteroid with the hope that it will slow it down and keep it from colliding with a larger asteroid.

NASA said there is no way for either asteroid or any material released by the collision to pose a threat to Earth.

DART is focused on real-world testing of how to protect Earth from actual threats.

NASA said being able to redirect asteroids that could potentially pose a threat in the future will be a major step forward for its planetary defense programs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.

Latest News

Lottery officials said two people have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a...
Lottery officials say two people claimed a $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Opening statements set for trial against close Trump ally
Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Tom Barrack calls judicial process 'humbling'