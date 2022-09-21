Ole Miss and Mississippi State release 2023 football schedules

By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Tuesday, the SEC released the full schedules for every team heading into the 2023 season.

Here’s how the schedules Ole Miss and Mississippi State will look next year:

Ole Miss

Sept. 2: Mercer

Sept. 9: at Tulane

Sept. 16: Georgia Tech

Sept. 23: at Alabama

Sept. 30: LSU

Oct. 7: Arkansas

Oct. 21: at Auburn

Oct. 28: Vanderbilt

Nov. 4: Texas A&M

Nov. 11: at Georgia

Nov. 18: ULM

Nov. 23: at Mississippi State

Mississippi State

Sept. 2: Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 9: Arizona

Sept. 16: LSU

Sept. 23: at South Carolina

Sept. 30: Alabama

Oct. 7: Western Michigan

Oct. 21: at Arkansas

Oct. 28: at Auburn

Nov. 4: Kentucky

Nov. 11: at Texas A&M

Nov. 18: Southern Miss

Nov. 23: Ole Miss

