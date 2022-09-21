Renovation of Ellis Theater is about to wrap up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Marty Stuart has been working on this project for a while now and is finally beginning to wrap up the remodel of Ellis Theater. This project has been a beast to complete, and with the end in sight, everyone who has been a part of it is excited to see the final touches go up.

“This process is starting to be very, very fun. You know, kind of, in the beginning, it’s things that things change slowly as they do infrastructure things and things that don’t are not so visible. But now, everything that they do is the finishing touch, and so it’s changing rapidly. Very exciting time to watch it develop,” said Executive Director of Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music, Dr. Dan Barnard.

The lineup for the theater is basically a list of Marty Stuart’s friends. With that list never-ending, the theater has already planned years of artists to come and perform.

Stuart is super excited to get this first group of artists here, so he decided he wanted to pull out all the stops to make the opening weekend a one to remember.

“First-person I called was Ricky Skaggs. The second person I called was Vince Gill. He’s been on tour with the Eagles, and the third person I called was my friend Bill Gaither cause the 4th day it lands on a Sunday, and everybody down in this part of the world loves Bill Gaither bringing his gospel songs here,” said Country Music Superstar, Marty Stuart.

Not only will people enjoy the music but the beautiful ambiance created by a local artist.

“Oh, it’s been an honor. It’s been a privilege to be a part of something so historic. First of all, just the renovation of the theater to begin. And with but what will be happening in the future to know that there will be so much beautiful music and beautiful memories made in the midst of what I was able? To do is just more than an honor,” said Artist, Kimberly Fox.

The opening weekend for Ellis theater is going to be December eighth.

