STONEWALL, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Stonewall held a special election Tuesday to fill a seat on the Board of Aldermen.

Voting totals showed Greg Mangum defeated Glenn Cook by a margin of 44 to 26. And those votes have been certified.

An alderman moved away from Stonewall and had to resign, creating the vacancy.

