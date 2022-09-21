Summer says goodbye, but we say hello to highs in the upper 90s

A very hot afternoon ahead
A very hot afternoon ahead(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through the work week and today is the last day of Summer. Summer has decided to go out with a bang! Highs are near the upper 90s today, so if you have any plans be sure to hydrate during the day. We welcome in fall with more upper 90s before we get a relief on Friday after a cold front moves over the area. Remember to practice heat safety tips over the next few days.

Stay safe in the heat and have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching
Police Chief Deborah Young defended the Police Department's record on training.
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl...
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.

Latest News

Thankfully, cooler weather is in view
Summer heat won’t let go until Friday
The 7th named storm of the season
Tropical Depression #8 is now Tropical Storm Gaston
Fall starts Thursday
We have a relief from the 90s in sight
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 20th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 20th, 2022