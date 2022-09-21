Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery

The alleged shooter is in custody in Alabama under actual name, Loretta Denise Elkins
Loretta Denise Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
Loretta Denise Elkins, 37, of Laurel.(Booking photo from Livingston, AL.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 4-year-old girl who was shot at a Jones County apartment complex Tuesday was listed after surgery in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

JCSD also confirmed that the name of the alleged shooter given by witnesses, Loretta Brown, proved to be wrong. The alleged shooter’s name is instead Loretta Denise Elkins, 37, of Laurel.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lance Chancellor said the 4-year-old had been airlifted to The University of MIssissippi Medical Center in Jackson to have surgery Tuesday night for a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Elkins was apprehended during the late afternoon Tuesday in Alabama after fleeing the shooting scene at Lone Oak Apartments.

Chancellor said four other people were in a vehicle with Elkins, two adults and two juveniles, The other four were questioned and released.

Elkins is in custody in Livingston, Ala., and will face a judge Wednesday or Thursday, Chancellor said

Chancellor said Elkins was expected to waive extradition, and, if so, she would be transported immediately by JCSD personnel to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Her first appearance in Jones County Justice Court is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday to face a count of aggravated assault, Chancellor said.

