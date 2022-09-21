The Taste of Meridian festival set for Saturday

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will have its food showcased to the public this weekend, as several businesses are coming together to show off their special dishes.

The Taste of Meridian food festival will be Saturday starting at 5 p.m. on city hall lawn.

The Taste of Meridian started out as an idea from the owner of the V Lounge. Germal Thigpen said he wanted to create something that focuses attention on other businesses as well as the city.

“Since I been involved with V Lounge, I just got into the cooking part of it. The more I got into the cooking part of it, I wondered how we can get businesses and bring them together that way everyone knows about every business,” said Thigpen.

Four businesses from different food backgrounds are coming together to highlight the food that they think best represents the Queen City, hence the name Taste of Meridian.

“So we got The Island 601, which Leon, one of my good friends runs. He’s going to be there. Great Jamaican food. So we’ve got TC Kitchen. He owns a food truck. He be our local Meridian, which is a good guy. We also have the Grill Man. They called the Grill Man, he’ll be at your local parties and after parties selling good ribs, chicken and stuff like that,” said Thigpen.

The creator of Grill Man, Daryl Jones, is familiar as his burgers won the Bud and Burgers contest last year.

“A few friends of mine just stayed on me about it. I wasn’t going to do it, but they talked me into it. We went and we won,” said Jones.

Organizers of the event said they have one goal.

“To bring love and unity to our community,” said Jones.

“Showing the city of Meridian we’ve got a great taste of Meridian,” said Thigpen.

There will be bounce houses, music, and other festivities at the event.

If you are a restaurant or a food vendor and you would like to join this event. You can contact the organizer at 601-701-8569.

