Tulane 13-point favorites over Southern Miss

Tulane starts the season 3-0 for the first time since 1998. (Source: Tulane Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Optimism is sky-high Uptown with the Tulane Green Wave sporting a 3-0 record. The Wave garnered national attention with their upset victory over Kansas State, and Las Vegas has no doubt taken notice.

Tulane is currently a 13-point favorite over Southern Miss according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Wave opened as a 12-point favorite on Sunday. The Wave are 3-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2 on the season. USM beat Northwestern State, and lost to Miami (FL) and Liberty.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

