MPSD takes water precautions at schools

The Meridian Public School District has seven campuses that are affected by the Boil Water...
The Meridian Public School District has seven campuses that are affected by the Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Meridian.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District has several campuses that are affected by the Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east city limits to the west city limits.

The district said as of Wednesday morning, all affected campuses have full water pressure.

Parkview, Poplar Springs and West Hills elementary schools, Magnolia Middle and Northwest Middle, Marion Park and Meridian High School have stopped using water fountains and bottle-filling stations until the boil advisory is lifted.

MPSD said it’s taking all precautions to ensure safe drinking water for those campuses that are affected.

