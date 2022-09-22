Boil water notice lifted for Meridian residents

(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The boil water notice for a large portion of Meridian has been lifted.

The precautionary boil water notice was put in place Tuesday morning following a pipe rupture near 27th St. and 29th Ave.

Public Works officials said residents north of 20th St. could experience varying water pressure levels for the next eight weeks. If you experienced very high or very low pressure, then you are asked to call 601-485-1976 or 601-485-1975.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Season tickets for performances at the Ellis Theater go on sale Sept. 23; individual tickets...
Ellis Theater announces grand reopening season lineup
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Loretta Denise Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery

Latest News

FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
Highs will be near the upper 90s
Hello Fall and record challenging heat
Neshoba Central alumni and now EMCC quarterback, Eli Anderson is being honored by the MACCC and...
Eli Anderson earns Play of the Week
A HOT start to fall
Expect record challenging heat for the 1st day of fall