Boil water notice lifted for Meridian residents

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The boil water notice for a large portion of Meridian has been lifted.

The precautionary boil water notice was put in place Tuesday morning following a pipe rupture near 27th St. and 29th Ave.

Public Works officials said residents north of 20th St. could experience varying water pressure levels for the next eight weeks. If you experienced very high or very low pressure, then you are asked to call 601-485-1976 or 601-485-1975.

