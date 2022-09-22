Cannabis dispensary opening soon in Meridian

The owner of Meridian Underground Music, Wayne Williams has gone into the medical marijuana...
The owner of Meridian Underground Music, Wayne Williams has gone into the medical marijuana business with his partner Michael Grace.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The owner of Meridian Underground Music, Wayne Williams has gone into the medical marijuana business with his partner Michael Grace.

The name of their business is called the Legally Rooted Cannabis Dispensary. Williams purchased a building located at 1800 6th Street where he will be selling different strains of medical marijuana.

They have been supporting the medical marijuana program for years and want to offer people a different source of healing. They spoke with News 11 about the progress of their new building.

“We were one of the first dispensaries to get a license in Meridian. We are locally owned and operated. We’re going to be here for the customers from day one. We’re going to be here to educate the customers on the cannabis program, on the different strains, the different terpenes in the product, so they’ll get the medicine that’s best for them, for whatever their medical condition is,” said Michael Grace.”

Meridian is allowing medical marijuana dispensaries inside the city limits, while Lauderdale County is not. However, people who live outside the city and have medical marijuana cards may purchase it in Meridian, possess it, and use it in their homes.

