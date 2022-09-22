City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BYRON L HUMPHRIES JR
|1973
|79 COUNTRY LN 4111 PACHUTA, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
|TOMMIE J REED JR
|1977
|526 COOPER AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:08 PM on September 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3900 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:42 PM on September 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5400 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:34 PM on September 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 17thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
