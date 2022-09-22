City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 6:08 PM on September 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3900 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 7:42 PM on September 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5400 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:34 PM on September 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 17thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.