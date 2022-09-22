Expect record challenging heat for the 1st day of fall

A HOT start to fall
A HOT start to fall
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Fall begins on Thursday! Officiallly, it begins at 8:04PM CDT. Don’t expect a fall-like feel on the first day of the new season because highs will reach the mid-upper 90s across our area. Actually, record challenging heat is expected in Meridian for Thursday. The standing record high is 98 degrees, and the forecast calls for highs near that. So, we’ll see what happens...but plan on a hot first day of fall. Plus, heat indices will reach the low 100s.

A cold front will actually cross our area on Thurday, and a stray shower may pop-up along the front for areas south of I-20. Otherwise, you can look forward to cooler weather behind the front with highs in the upper 80s (seasonable) for Friday. Saturday morning will be nice as lows fall into the upper 50s. However, Saturday afternoon will have highs around 90 degrees. It’ll be a little hotter for Sunday with highs in the low 90s, but a stronger cold front will cross by Sunday evening. Expect our first good chance or rain as this front moves by, then get ready for cooler more fall-like weather behind the front. Highs next week will range from the low-mid 80s with mornings in the low-mid 50s.

Tracking the Tropics

There are two named systems in the Atlantic and several disturbances to watch. Fiona remains a major hurricane and Gaston remains a tropical storm. We’re closely watching a disturbance near the Windward Islands that has a likely chance to develop over the next day or so. Forecast models agree that it’ll move across the Caribbean Sea, but we don’t know how strong this system will be. Regardless, whatever it becomes is expected to move towards the Gulf by early next week... we just don’t know where it’ll be. There’s a lot to watch, and this system hasn’t even developed yet. However, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

