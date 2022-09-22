GOTW Preview: Russell Christian Academy preps for Cornerstone

By Shahji Adam
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week five of Football Friday is just around the corner and the undefeated Russell Christian Academy Warriors will host Cornerstone.

It’s going to be a big Friday for Russell Christian Academy as this will be their homecoming. On this current roster, the Warriors have 11 seniors that will be celebrating and Head Coach Andy Braddock knows homecoming is special time, but when it comes to on the field, it’s business as usual.

“Oh these kids look forward to it. They’ve been busy all week building floats, one way or another. To me, it’s just another game. I’m ready to play. Every coach worry’s during homecoming week if the guys are focused or not, but these guys, when the lights come on they’ll be ready,” Coach Braddock said.

There is big history between these two teams the Warriors beat Cornerstone two years ago to win their third championship. Russell Christian looks to make the playoffs and win their sixth title in a row.

