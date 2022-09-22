Hello Fall and record challenging heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday and Hello to the first day of our Fall season. We welcome in the new season with record challenging heat today. We all can expect high temperatures in the upper 90s. Heat indices today will reach over 100 degrees as we near lunch time. Feels-like temperatures will remain above 100 degrees for the remainder of the afternoon.

So, you may want to avoid being outside during the heat of the day (12PM-7PM). Remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day and take frequent breaks if you work outside. Luckily for us we will get more of a Fall-like feel tomorrow.

