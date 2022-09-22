Hello Fall and record challenging heat

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday and Hello to the first day of our Fall season. We welcome in the new season with record challenging heat today. We all can expect high temperatures in the upper 90s. Heat indices today will reach over 100 degrees as we near lunch time. Feels-like temperatures will remain above 100 degrees for the remainder of the afternoon.

So, you may want to avoid being outside during the heat of the day (12PM-7PM). Remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day and take frequent breaks if you work outside. Luckily for us we will get more of a Fall-like feel tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Season tickets for performances at the Ellis Theater go on sale Sept. 23; individual tickets...
Ellis Theater announces grand reopening season lineup
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Jeffrey P. Marcum, 55, is accused of taking advantage of a vulnerable adult.
Collinsville man arrested for forcible rape, lustful touching

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 22nd, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 22nd, 2022
A HOT start to fall
Expect record challenging heat for the 1st day of fall
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 21st, 2022
Today's Weather - AVaionia Smith - September 21st, 2022
A very hot afternoon ahead
Summer says goodbye, but we say hello to highs in the upper 90s