John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions

John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, where he is set to plead guilty to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, the former Mississippi Department of Human Services director, John Davis, pleaded guilty to his role in the state’s largest welfare scheme.

The investigation found that MDHS misspent more than $77 million in welfare funds under Davis, including $1.1 million in TANF funds.

Davis, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy count and 10 years in prison for the theft concerning programs receiving federal funds count.

In Hinds County court, Davis pleaded guilty to 18 counts of conspiracy and fraud and against the government (five for conspiracy and thirteen for fraud).

Judge Wooten also put Davis on house arrest. The state had recommended he remain out on bond until his federal sentencing. She added the house arrest piece was not previously discussed.

Davis is among six people indicted in the case. State Auditor Shad White said Davis’ actions represent a historic day for justice.

The investigation continues into what’s been called the biggest public fraud scheme in state history.

Gov. Tate Reeves said that after the guilty plea, “it is abundantly clear that john Davis and his alleged co-conspirators abused the trust of taxpayers.”

