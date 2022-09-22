Lions QB and Rocket alum, Eli Anderson recognized by MACCC and NJCAA

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central alumni and now EMCC quarterback, Eli Anderson is being honored by the MACCC and NJCAA after his first career start last week.

He was named this weeks MACCC player of the week. He also was named player of the week by the NJCAA where he currently leads the league in completion percentage. Anderson threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions 45-9 victory over Holmes last Thursday.

.𝟳𝟴𝟲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲



Eli Anderson led @EMCCathletics to a convincing victory over Holmes with 300 yards passing and four passing TDs to earn #NJCAAFootball DI Offensive Player of the Week honors, presented by @TicketSmarter!#NJCAAPOTW pic.twitter.com/KD43bH8XZu — NJCAA Football (@NJCAAFootball) September 21, 2022

“I just took my shot and ran with it,” said Anderson who started in his first collegiate game last Thursday. “Coach Stephens told me Sunday that I was going to get to start so just went out there a played football. Just taking completions and taking what the defense gives me. Let my guys do the work after the catch.”

Head coach Buddy Stephens said, “First half he was 25 of 28 and did a really good job at running the offense. I mean like anybody else we all have things we have to work on and I tell you what. We are excited for him. We’re excited for both our quarterbacks and all of our kids you know I think right now we’re just trying to do what we are supposed to do and be the best we can be. Be the best us we can be.”

Anderson’s first touchdown pass of his collegiate career went to former Philadelphia football player, Kadarius Calloway, which made it even more memorable.

“It’s very special. It was,” said Anderson. “I told my mom whenever I walked in the house on Friday, I didn’t realize my first touchdown pass in college was to Calloway. Which is- I’ve known him since I moved back to Philadelphia so, pretty special.”

Former Rocket Eli Anderson connects with former Tornado Kadarius Calloway! Love seeing these local Philadephia kids making big plays at the next level 👏@WTOKTV @NeshobaFootball @Phila_Tornadoes https://t.co/jPGH1tu5YI — syd (@sydney_wicker) September 16, 2022

Coach Stephens said, “I don’t know if there is anything special I just know something must be in the water in Philadelphia, you know? It’s really good. One kid came from Philadelphia high, one kid came from Neshoba central and both just came from really good programs that had really good coaches that have put a lot into them and I think that’s showing now.”

Buddy Stephens said, “there’s something special in the water in Philly.” @andersoneli14 is showing why. He’s this weeks MACCC player of the week and leads the NJCAA in completion percentage. Hear from the freshman & former Rocket tonight! @WTOKTV @EMCCathletics @NeshobaFootball pic.twitter.com/SH0YL23Rnr — syd (@sydney_wicker) September 21, 2022

Anderson will get his second career start against Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+. WTOK will have updates after the game.

