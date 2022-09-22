Mr. Chris Smith

Chris Smith
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
Mr. Chris Smith passed away at the age of 44 on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Chris was a registered nurse for 23 years working many hard hours in the Emergency Room. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He especially loved family trips to the beach, always saying he would go at the drop of a hat. Chris loved cheering for his Miami Hurricanes. Chris loved his four legged babies.

Chris is survived by his wife Tamisa Smith; his children Hunter Smith, Mason Smith, and Raileigh Smith: His father Michael Smith: his brother Chad Smith (Tracy): his Nana Lisa McCarthy. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Turner and his sister Crystal Lynn Smith.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

