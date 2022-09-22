Ms. Bessie Ivon Dorman Mowdy

Bessie Ivon Dorman Mowdy
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Ms. Bessie Ivon Dorman Mowdy will be held 1 pm, Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bethsaida Cemetery.

Ms. Mowdy, 90, of Florence, formerly of Union died Monday, September 19.

Survivors:

Son: Jerry Mowdy and wife Ruth

1 Brother: Claudie Levon Dorman

2 Grandchildren: Alex Mowdy and Melissa Jones and husband Kevin

4 Great Grandchildren: Hannah, Noah, Sarah and Caleb Jones

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Mowdy was preceded in death by her husband, W. C. Mowdy; son, Randy Mowdy; parents, Claudie and Donia Dorman; one sister, Mary Katherine McLeod and one grandson, Adam Mowdy.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: Bridgeway Baptist Church at Mt Pleasant “Nursery” P.O. Box 7 Mt. Pleasant, MS 38649.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Season tickets for performances at the Ellis Theater go on sale Sept. 23; individual tickets...
Ellis Theater announces grand reopening season lineup
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Loretta Denise Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery

Latest News

S
Ellis Theater
Renovation of Ellis Theater is about to wrap up
Mr. Kenneth Massey
Fannie Grace Busby Gardner