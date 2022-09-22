Graveside services for Ms. Bessie Ivon Dorman Mowdy will be held 1 pm, Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bethsaida Cemetery.

Ms. Mowdy, 90, of Florence, formerly of Union died Monday, September 19.

Survivors:

Son: Jerry Mowdy and wife Ruth

1 Brother: Claudie Levon Dorman

2 Grandchildren: Alex Mowdy and Melissa Jones and husband Kevin

4 Great Grandchildren: Hannah, Noah, Sarah and Caleb Jones

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Mowdy was preceded in death by her husband, W. C. Mowdy; son, Randy Mowdy; parents, Claudie and Donia Dorman; one sister, Mary Katherine McLeod and one grandson, Adam Mowdy.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: Bridgeway Baptist Church at Mt Pleasant “Nursery” P.O. Box 7 Mt. Pleasant, MS 38649.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.