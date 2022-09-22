Ms. Bessie Ivon Dorman Mowdy
Bessie Ivon Dorman Mowdy
Graveside services for Ms. Bessie Ivon Dorman Mowdy will be held 1 pm, Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bethsaida Cemetery.
Ms. Mowdy, 90, of Florence, formerly of Union died Monday, September 19.
Survivors:
Son: Jerry Mowdy and wife Ruth
1 Brother: Claudie Levon Dorman
2 Grandchildren: Alex Mowdy and Melissa Jones and husband Kevin
4 Great Grandchildren: Hannah, Noah, Sarah and Caleb Jones
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Mowdy was preceded in death by her husband, W. C. Mowdy; son, Randy Mowdy; parents, Claudie and Donia Dorman; one sister, Mary Katherine McLeod and one grandson, Adam Mowdy.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: Bridgeway Baptist Church at Mt Pleasant “Nursery” P.O. Box 7 Mt. Pleasant, MS 38649.
Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.
