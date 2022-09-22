Preventative tank maintenance promotes longevity

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The most recent boil water notice in the city of Meridian occurred when the city had to switch water tanks due to routine maintenance.

Standing 65 feet tall and 90 feet across a three-million-gallon tank is north Meridian’s primary source of clean water.

Every eight to ten years the tank undergoes preventative maintenance. This includes draining the tank, sandblasting the inside and adding paint.

“It protects the metal surfaces,” Utilities Director Jimmy Eckman said. “The coating we use is an epoxy base. It just protects the metal surfaces from corrosion.”

Whenever public works takes the tank offline, this one-million-gallon tank takes on the extra workload.

“We did it about eight or ten years ago. The citizens never knew that,” Eckman said. “We were able to divert the water and everything worked out pretty well.”

The recent boil water notice was issued because of a ruptured 12-inch pipe. That pipe has been carrying water to Meridianites since the 1950s.

“We’re trying to keep the infrastructure up. Underground infrastructure is a whole lot harder to maintain than what you can see above ground. All of the water lines underground were installed in the 40s and 50s,” Eckman said.

The North Meridian Water Plant produces five to six million gallons of water during the heat of summer in one day. Eckman said roughly four million gallons are used per day this time of year.

“We are always looking for good people to bring onboard to train and get into the industry,” Eckman said.

The project typically takes eight weeks to complete, but they hope to be finished in four to five weeks.

