Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with multiple injuries Wednesday evening.

MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police say a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.

News 11 will have updates as information is released in this ongoing investigation.

