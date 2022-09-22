Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries

Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with multiple injuries Wednesday evening.

MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police say a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.

News 11 will have updates as information is released in this ongoing investigation.

