State retiree association hosts candidate forum

By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With less than 50 days until election day, the Alabama Retired State Employees Association and the Alabama Public Employees Advocacy League held a forum for candidates in statewide races.

“I ran elections as chief elections official in Pike County. And so, I know what it’s like to work alongside the circuit clerk and the sheriff and boards of registrars,” said Secretary of State candidate representative Wes Allen.

His Democratic opponent, Pamela Laffitte, also took the stage.

“I want to implement election audits, Alabama doesn’t have election audits right now, to make sure that election integrity is upheld,” she said. “I want to make sure that we have early voting in Alabama.”

And gubernatorial candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties were in attendance.

“To reconstruct our education system to reconstruct their healthcare. We need expansion of our Medicaid for each and every one of us,” said Democratic candidate Yolanda Flowers.

“I’m proud to include a bonus on last year’s budget proposals. And I sure appreciate the men and women in the legislature, for getting that bonus across the finish line,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

Other candidates in attendance included:

  • Republican Lieutenant Gov. Will Ainsworth
  • Democratic gubernatorial nominee Yolanda Flowers
  • Republican Agriculture & Industries Commissioner Rick Pate
  • Democratic Attorney General nominee Wendell Major
  • Republican Secretary of State nominee Wes Allen
  • Republican Public Service Commissioner Place 1 Jeremy Oden
  • Democratic Secretary of State nominee Pamela Laffitte
  • Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Will Boyd

The last day to register to vote for these candidates and more is October 24th, and election day is November 8th.

