This month’s Lunch and Learn informs people on the process on getting on the National Registry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Not only did the Architectural Trust inform people on how to place a historic building on the National Registry.

The trust also informed the attendees on how to receive tax credits from the government to help out with the preservation process.

“This is really education for our community about the process for how we go about one recognizing our history and our buildings, how do we get it on the national register, and how can we utilize tax credits to continue to preserve our historic properties here,” said Meridian Architectural Trust Chair, Tracy Towner.

“Well, I think here in Mississippi, we’re very fortunate to have this wealth of architecture that speaks to our history and helps us tell those stories, and so any building that is currently in sad shape and needs to be restored, think about it after its restored and what that could mean to your community going forward,” said the Mississippi Heritage Trust’s Executive Director, Lolly Rash.

The Architectural Trust is hosting its next Lunch and Learn on October fourth, right back at the church of the mediator.

