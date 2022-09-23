Brookdale Senior Living hosts first homecoming celebration

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Brookdale Senior Living in Meridian hosted its first homecoming celebration Thursday evening.

The staff, residents and their families were invited to the homecoming parade, pep rally, dinner and dance.

Southeast Lauderdale High School Marching Band, cheerleaders, and some members of the football team were also a part of the celebration marching in the parade and performing at the pep rally.

Megan Fuller, the Executive Director at Brookdale, said her staff was so excited to organize the event so that resident could recreate some high school memories.

“Actually, I have small kids, obviously we go to school around here, spirit week is big thing, and so is homecoming. We decided to get do an official spirit week all week, dress up days, and then we wanted to end it with a homecoming dance. Just to let our residents relive things that they haven’t probably experienced in years,” said Fuller.

The senior living facility even crowned homecoming queens and kings at the dinner.

The queens were Laura Sykes and Faye Mitchell. Florence Simon was a homecoming maiden and her escort was Howard Johnson.

The kings were Earl Hoven and Don Wade.

Fuller said this was their first homecoming celebration but certainly not their last.

