City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2022

Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CARNELIUS HILL1989313 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAKYRA COLLINS19993400 21ST T MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JARROD BOYKIN19829864 PLEASANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, ALDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
TRESPASSING
JAMAIAH ROSS20043716 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:14 AM on September 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 6:21 AM on September 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:28 AM on September 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:36 PM on September 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.

