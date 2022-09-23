City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:14 AM on September 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of Paulding Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 6:21 AM on September 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:28 AM on September 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:36 PM on September 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 29th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.