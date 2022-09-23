Cooler and more fall-like for Friday

A nice end to what was a HOT work week
A nice end to what was a HOT work week(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temps have been above the average everyday this week, but Friday will be more fall-like. We’ll be behind a cold front, and temps will be seasonable with highs staying in the upper 80s vs. the 90s. The dew points will also drop into the mid-upper 50s, so plan on a less humid Friday. So, if you have plans to attend any high school football games...the weather will be nice!

It does heat up a bit this weekend with highs returning to the low 90s. Saturday will be sun-filled and rain-free, but Sunday brings afternoon & evening showers/storms as a cold front crosses our region. Behind the front, plan for beautiful fall temps with upper 80s for Monday....cooling into the low 80s for highs by Friday.

We’re also watching the Gulf of Mexico next week because a tropical cyclone will more than likely be somewhere in the Gulf between Tuesday and Thursday. Depending on where this system ends up will highly determine our weather next week. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. For now, it does look dry all week, and possibly very windy Wednesday - Friday (again, depending on where the tropical system ends up). Stay tuned...

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Season tickets for performances at the Ellis Theater go on sale Sept. 23; individual tickets...
Ellis Theater announces grand reopening season lineup
A Boil Water Notice has been issued for parts of Meridian, north of 20th Street from the east...
Water line break leads to Boil Water Notice for large part of Meridian
Loretta Denise Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery

Latest News

Highs will be near the upper 90s
Hello Fall and record challenging heat
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 22nd, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 22nd, 2022
A HOT start to fall
Expect record challenging heat for the 1st day of fall
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 21st, 2022
Today's Weather - AVaionia Smith - September 21st, 2022