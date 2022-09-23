Cooler and more fall-like for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temps have been above the average everyday this week, but Friday will be more fall-like. We’ll be behind a cold front, and temps will be seasonable with highs staying in the upper 80s vs. the 90s. The dew points will also drop into the mid-upper 50s, so plan on a less humid Friday. So, if you have plans to attend any high school football games...the weather will be nice!

It does heat up a bit this weekend with highs returning to the low 90s. Saturday will be sun-filled and rain-free, but Sunday brings afternoon & evening showers/storms as a cold front crosses our region. Behind the front, plan for beautiful fall temps with upper 80s for Monday....cooling into the low 80s for highs by Friday.

We’re also watching the Gulf of Mexico next week because a tropical cyclone will more than likely be somewhere in the Gulf between Tuesday and Thursday. Depending on where this system ends up will highly determine our weather next week. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. For now, it does look dry all week, and possibly very windy Wednesday - Friday (again, depending on where the tropical system ends up). Stay tuned...

