Mr. Discount Drugs set to close

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After 47 years in the pharmacy business, Mr. Discount Drugs will be closing.

The owner, Don Waldron, said he decided to sell the business to one of his competitors, Walgreens. This means that all customers that use Mr. Discount Drugs will automatically become Walgreens customers by the end of next week.

Waldron said he decided it was time to retire.

“They didn’t chase me out of town or anything. I’m 83-years-old and all my friends are dead, gone or retired. I’m just going to get out,” Waldron said.

Waldron said all Mr. Discount locations will have half price sales to help clear inventory over the next couple of weeks. Waldron will remain the owner of the buildings.

