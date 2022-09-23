Graveside services for Mrs. Bonnie B. Therrell will begin at 11:30 AM Monday, September 26, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Hal Bates officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Therrell, 87, of Chunky, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Woodland Court Personal Care Home in Newton.

Bonnie was a member of Chunky Baptist Church where she faithfully attended and loved to sing in the choir. Her love of music was a deep love of hers; she loved to sing, play piano, and the accordion. She loved tending to her flowers and working in her yard and home. Mrs. Bonnie worked in sales at Sears in Meridian and enjoyed greeting and meeting all her customers; always making others feel special and welcome was her specialty. She was a lady of many talents who will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Bonnie is survived by her brother, David Buntyn; Grandson, Scott Therrell; and great-grandchildren Braxton Therrell and Alexis Therrell as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Therrell is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jimmie Therrell; her two sons, Randy Therrell and Keith Therrell; grandson, Chris Therrell; her parents, Eddie and Callie Buntyn; and siblings, Juanita Keith, Tina Ward, Ruth Barnett, Alston Buntyn, and Edith May Moore.

The Therrell family will receive guests from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the funeral home.

