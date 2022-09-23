Mrs. Bonnie B. Therrell

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Bonnie B. Therrell will begin at 11:30 AM Monday, September 26, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Hal Bates officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Therrell, 87, of Chunky, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Woodland Court Personal Care Home in Newton.

Bonnie was a member of Chunky Baptist Church where she faithfully attended and loved to sing in the choir. Her love of music was a deep love of hers; she loved to sing, play piano, and the accordion. She loved tending to her flowers and working in her yard and home. Mrs. Bonnie worked in sales at Sears in Meridian and enjoyed greeting and meeting all her customers; always making others feel special and welcome was her specialty. She was a lady of many talents who will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Bonnie is survived by her brother, David Buntyn; Grandson, Scott Therrell; and great-grandchildren Braxton Therrell and Alexis Therrell as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Therrell is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jimmie Therrell; her two sons, Randy Therrell and Keith Therrell; grandson, Chris Therrell; her parents, Eddie and Callie Buntyn; and siblings, Juanita Keith, Tina Ward, Ruth Barnett, Alston Buntyn, and Edith May Moore.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Therrell family will receive guests from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions
The owner of Meridian Underground Music, Wayne Williams has gone into the medical marijuana...
Cannabis dispensary opening soon in Meridian
Loretta Denise Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
The 14,000 square-foot property is one of very few within the city that meet state...
New Pascagoula cannabis facility receives city’s green light

Latest News

September 23, 2022: Carra Purvis, Meridian Symphony Orchestra
September 23, 2022: Illuminations, Center for Dyslexia
Ms. Vera Brown
Mr. Willie Earl Tingle