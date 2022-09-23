Need an office building in downtown Jackson? The city wants to sell you one.

A city-owned building on East Silas Brown Street is up for bid. You can own it if the price is...
A city-owned building on East Silas Brown Street is up for bid. You can own it if the price is right and if your plan for the property is approved.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One downtown Jackson property could soon be put back on the tax rolls.

Jackson is seeking bids to sell a city-owned property at 400 E. Silas Brown St.

The minimum asking price is $25,000. Interested parties must submit bids by Tuesday, October 4, according to city bid documents.

“We know it’s a beautiful building and we want to provide the opportunity for folks to purchase it and rehab it, and bring it back to life,” said Chloe Dotson, interim director of Planning and Development. “Just the amount of interest that folks have expressed, we wanted to move forward with seeing if we can get any offers.”

The building has been vacant for about 15 years. Today, its glass windows have been broken out and boarded up. Inside, there are signs that the facility has been used by the homeless.

Dotson said offers will be evaluated by the city’s Surplus Property Committee, who also will take into account what proposals bidders have for the facility. “Their responsibility is to ensure that the building, that something is done with it and it doesn’t seem to sit vacant and not in compliance with code,” she said.

She said there has been a variety of different uses proposed for the site, including turning it into a community or education center or using the facility to open a business.

While Jackson is working to get one property back on the tax rolls, it’s also moving forward with tearing down three other dilapidated structures.

Windows at the Charles Tisdale Library were knocked out after city crews attempted to secure...
Windows at the Charles Tisdale Library were knocked out after city crews attempted to secure the building.(WLBT)

On September 13, the city council awarded a $60,000 contract to Socrates Garrett Enterprises to demolish a dilapidated structure at 807 E. Northside Dr. And at a meeting next week, the council is expected to vote on a $49,000 contract to tear down two abandoned buildings in the 200 block of Pascagoula Street.

As for the Northside Drive structure, it used to be home to the Charles Tisdale Library. However, the branch closed in 2017 due to flooding and black mold issues. The Jackson/Hinds Library System turned the building back over to the city in 2019.

The winning bid to tear down the former library was submitted by Garrett Enterprises in August for S48,500. It was not known why the amount went up.

The Pascagoula structures are located near the Jackson Convention Center’s parking lot and have been an eyesore for years.

Dotson said crews could begin demolishing all three structures in the next 45 to 60 days, pending clearance from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The agency has to review plans to ensure that no environmental hazards, such as asbestos, would be released during the demolition work.

She doesn’t foresee anything that would prevent MDEQ from signing off on the work.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
The signs have been taken down on the Mr. Discount Drugs buildings.
Mr. Discount Drugs set to close
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
TD 9 has formed
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea
Jackson Hospital
Jackson Hospital doctor discusses ER overcrowding

Latest News

Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
WTOK's Football Friday - September 23, 2022 - Part 1
WTOK's Football Friday - September 23, 2022 - Part 2
The 9th Named Storm of this Season
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea
Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for Angel Tree Program
Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for Angel Tree Program