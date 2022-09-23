Northeast and West Lauderdale Volleyball go for another 5 set thriller

By Ethan Bird
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the second time in as many meetings the cross-county rivalry between Northeast Lauderdale volleyball and West Lauderdale volleyball came down to two points in the fifth set as the Trojans visited the Knights.

West Lauderdale started the match off strong by winning the first two sets by more than seven sets, but, Northeast was not going to go down without a fight.

In fact, the Trojans would roar back in the third set winning that one 25-13, and used that momentum to take the fourth set, forcing five. Outside Hitter Audrianna Green, who West Lauderdale Head Coach Doug Everett called “One of the best players in the state”, lead the Trojans with kill after kill in their comeback effort.

But, this one would end in heart break for Northeast, losing the final set 13-15.

