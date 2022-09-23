Tailgate Preview: Cross county rivals Enterprise and Quitman prep to go head to head

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers are set to host Enterprise in this weeks Tailgate Game of the Week.

Last season when these two teams played, Enterprise beat Quitman 42-19. That was the Bulldogs first win over Quitman in nearly 50 years.

2021 was the first time the Panthers and the Bulldogs met since 1997.

Quitman:

The Quitman Panthers are currently 3-1 coming into this match up. Since last seasons loss, the Panthers have had this game circled on their calendars.

Panthers head coach, Rashad Gandy, knows this game is going to come down to physicality and disciple to get the win. They are just excited to get another opportunity face off against one another.

”Enterprise has a real good team,” said coach Gandy. “They’re coming in undefeated and we played them last year. Things didn’t go according to plan. Didn’t quite go as we expected. And it’s one of those game you go into the off season knowing, ‘Hey we’ve got to get bigger, we’ve got to get faster. We’ve got to get stronger.’ so I’ll say this. We’re looking forward to an opportunity to play Enterprise this year.”

Enterprise:

Enterprise does come into the game undefeated, which is exactly how they came into this game last year.

The Bulldogs did practice without pads on Thursday as they do get ready for the match up. The Bulldogs are prepared for a crazy atmosphere on the road.

“It was fun last year, it’s going to be competitive,” said senior line backer, Trace Roy. “Obviously I hope we win and we are going to get after it. So, I’m excited just ready to see what happens.”

Head coach Kelly Jimmerson said, “All of Clarke county is probably going to be there and that’s why we do this. It’s an opportunity, we have created this by having two really good seasons. So, this is what we wanted out of this.”

The Panthers will go head to head with the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. WTOK will be live from the game. Football Friday will recap the action at 10 p.m.

