Tropical Depression #10 has formed in the Eastern Atlantic

TD #10 moving NNE at 12 mph
TD #10 moving NNE at 12 mph(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Tropics are quickly heating up. Tropical Depression #10 has formed far out in the Eastern Atlantic this morning. It is expected to be short-lived with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is moving NNW at 12 mph. No threat to the U.S. as of now. It is the second TD that has formed today. BE sure to continue to plan and prepare for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

