Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Update on the Tropics: Tropical Depression 9 formed over the Central Caribbean Sea this morning. It is moving WNW at 13 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to slowly strengthen before entering the Gulf of Mexico. We will be sure to keep you all updated in the days to come.

Stay updated with Storm Team 11 during the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season by downloading the free WTOK Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.