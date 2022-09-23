Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea

TD 9 has formed
TD 9 has formed(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Update on the Tropics: Tropical Depression 9 formed over the Central Caribbean Sea this morning. It is moving WNW at 13 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to slowly strengthen before entering the Gulf of Mexico. We will be sure to keep you all updated in the days to come.

Stay updated with Storm Team 11 during the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season by downloading the free WTOK Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions
Loretta Denise Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
The 14,000 square-foot property is one of very few within the city that meet state...
New Pascagoula cannabis facility receives city’s green light
Boil water notice lifted for Meridian residents

Latest News

A nice end to what was a HOT work week
Cooler and more fall-like for Friday
Highs will be near the upper 90s
Hello Fall and record challenging heat
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 22nd, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 22nd, 2022
A HOT start to fall
Expect record challenging heat for the 1st day of fall