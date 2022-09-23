Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say

Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.(Famartin/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia are thanking a woman for returning money mistakenly given to her when she recently visited a KFC restaurant.

The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver found $543.10 underneath her sandwich in her to-go bag after ordering lunch from the fast-food chain on Sept. 14.

According to police, Oliver called them regarding the money that came with her order and helped return it to the restaurant.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the manager’s job,” the police department shared on social media.

Authorities said the restaurant’s daily deposit was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag that day.

“Mrs. Oliver, thank you. It’s people like you that make us great,” the department shared.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions
The owner of Meridian Underground Music, Wayne Williams has gone into the medical marijuana...
Cannabis dispensary opening soon in Meridian
TD 9 has formed
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea

Latest News

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Team Europe's Roger Federer, right, and Rafael Nadal wave as they arrive for their Laver Cup...
Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks before Elton John concert on White House lawn
Mr. Discount Drugs set to close