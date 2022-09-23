Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer

Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her employer after the firm fired her.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher has lost her discrimination case.

Investment firm Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after video of the incident went viral. It tweeted that it would not tolerate racism.

The video showed Cooper walking her dog in New York’s Central Park in 2020.

The man asked her to follow a rule about leashing the animal, and she told police he was threatening her.

She sued her former employer over her termination, but a judge has ruled her dismissal was legal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg Wednesday evening.
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
John Davis pleads guilty for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi of millions
Loretta Denise Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
Suspect booked in Alabama; 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
The 14,000 square-foot property is one of very few within the city that meet state...
New Pascagoula cannabis facility receives city’s green light
The owner of Meridian Underground Music, Wayne Williams has gone into the medical marijuana...
Cannabis dispensary opening soon in Meridian

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
The Los Angeles Unified School District will provide all its schools with a medication that can...
Los Angeles schools to carry opioid overdose antidote
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Ukraine: 436 bodies exhumed from mass site; 30 show torture
Fans in Boston react to the suspension of Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. (WCVB)
Fans react to suspension of Boston Celtics head coach
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine