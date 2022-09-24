Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’

(Richland Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been cleared of a bomb threat that caused the building to be evacuated on Saturday.

Public Information Officer Allison McDonald said the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.

Officers were on the scene and are currently waiting for a bomb dog to arrive.

The Richland Police Department released a statement on Saturday afternoon regarding the threat.

“Walmart has been cleared. There wasn’t a bomb or other devices located,” Richland police said. “A big thank you to the Clinton Police Department Bomb Squad, Department of Homeland Security, and Richland Fire Department for their assistance.”

McDonald says officers are trying to track down the phone number of the individual who made the call.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
The signs have been taken down on the Mr. Discount Drugs buildings.
Mr. Discount Drugs set to close
TD 9 has formed
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea
Jackson Hospital
Jackson Hospital doctor discusses ER overcrowding

Latest News

The 13th annual rose hill cemetery costume tour was hosted tonight as it gives the people of...
13th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour
University of Southern Mississippi opens center for human trafficking research center
University of Southern Mississippi opens center for human trafficking research center
Councilman Stokes calls for warehouse clean up after building bursts in flames
Councilman Stokes calls for warehouse clean up after building bursts in flames
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson