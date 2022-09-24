Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been cleared of a bomb threat that caused the building to be evacuated on Saturday.

Public Information Officer Allison McDonald said the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.

Officers were on the scene and are currently waiting for a bomb dog to arrive.

The Richland Police Department released a statement on Saturday afternoon regarding the threat.

“Walmart has been cleared. There wasn’t a bomb or other devices located,” Richland police said. “A big thank you to the Clinton Police Department Bomb Squad, Department of Homeland Security, and Richland Fire Department for their assistance.”

McDonald says officers are trying to track down the phone number of the individual who made the call.

This is an ongoing investigation.

