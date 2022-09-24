A cold front moves in tomorrow to bring fall temperatures back to our area, and we are also keeping a close eye on the Tropics

Tropical Storm Ian is making its way through the Caribbean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Ian is making its way through the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday evening before it enters the Gulf of Mexico. Models are still uncertain on exactly where this system will go so anyone that lives along the gulf needs to be monitoring Tropical Storm Ian as it moves closer, and we here at Storm Team 11 will continue monitoring the system and keep you up to date as possible.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The first day of the weekend has been wonderful as clear skies dominated our weather for the day. We have been unseasonably hot and with so much humidity in our area, the feel like temperatures have been even hotter. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for tomorrow, but we will get a cool down as a cold front will be moving into our area tomorrow afternoon. With that front, we will see cooler temperatures and some widespread showers will be possible as the front moves through.

You will want to have your umbrella at ready for tomorrow, but showers will be very widespread.

The rest of the week looks to be dry right now, but we could see a change in the forecast if Tropical Storm Ian changes paths.

Tracking the Tropics: there are still advisories being issued for Post-tropical Cyclone Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, and Tropical Storm Hermine. None of these storms look to pose a threat to the mainland U.S., but the system that everyone has their eyes on right now is Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian is making its way through the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday evening before it enters the Gulf of Mexico. Models are still uncertain on exactly where this system will go so anyone that lives along the gulf needs to be monitoring Tropical Storm Ian as it moves closer, and we here at Storm Team 11 will continue monitoring the system and keep you up to date as possible.

