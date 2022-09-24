Expect an overall nice weekend, but rain is possible Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The first weekend of fall will be rather nice, but it will be unseasonably hot. Saturday morning will be refreshingly cool as temps start in the mid-upper 50s. However, the afternoon brings wall-to-wall sunshine with highs reaching the low 90s as southerly winds return. The southerly wind will increase the humidity, so plan for a muggier day on Sunday. It’ll also remain hot with highs in the low 90s ahead of a cold front that’ll cross on Sunday. As the front moves by, it’ll spark scattered showers and storms. So, make sure to have an umbrella with you for your Sunday plans. It looks like the best timing for rain will be in the afternoon, but some showers in the morning are also possible.

Behind the front, temps will fall off into the upper 80s for Monday as a northerly wind returns. Tuesday, the cooler & drier air will continue to settle in...leading to low 80s for highs...nice! Highs will remain near 80 the rest of the week with mornings near 50 degrees. However, this is based on the current forecast path for what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Ian soon. If its path changes... our forecast could change. So, stay tuned to storm team 11 for updates.

Tropical Update:

We are closely monitoring the development of Tropical Depression #9. It’s expected to become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday... and eventually a Gulf system by Tuesday of next week. The forecast trends are leaning toward it moving across the Eastern Gulf with most impacts being felt across Florida & eventually the SE. However, the forecast shifts more west...then parts of AL and maybe even our area could get some impacts. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. The best way to do this is by downloading our free WTOK Weather App.

