GOTW: Russell Christian Academy remains unbeaten during Homecoming

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Russell Christian Academy Warriors beat the Cornerstone Eagles 32-20 to remain undefeated on the season.

It was a special day for the Warriors as they were celebrating Homecoming. In RCA’s first drive, they quickly got on the board after John Bennie Jones found Kamron Darden for the touchdown.

There would be a small hiccup for Russell Christian as in their second drive, the ball was fumbled at the goal line. The Eagles were able to pick it up, but RCA responded by getting a safety to extend their lead to 8-0.

Gabe Brinson was responsible for the safety and he also made an impact on the offense as Jones threw a 36 yard touchdown pass to Brinson. Russell Christian would continue to dominate as they get a big win at home.

