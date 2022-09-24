Pelicans, guard CJ McCollum agree to 2-year extension worth $64 million, report says

Guard C.J. McCollum, left, reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Pelicans for the next four seasons at $133 million.(Michael Democker | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans and star shooting guard CJ McCollum have agreed on a two-year, $64 million contract extension, according to a published report.

The deal ties McCollum, 31, to the Pelicans for four years and $133 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The extension aligns McCollum’s contract length with those of cornerstone teammates Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans did not immediately confirm the new agreement with McCollum, who averaged 24.3 points per game after being acquired from Portland in a Feb. 8 trade.

McCollum is one of just six NBA players who have averaged 20 or more points per game over each of the past seven seasons, according to ESPN’s research staff.

McCollum’s first tweet after the report encouraged the team to next work out an extension for teammate Larry Nance Jr.

