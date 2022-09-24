Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for Angel Tree Program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army of Meridian is gearing up for the holiday season as they prepare for its Angel Tree program.

The Angel Tree program provides Christmas presents, clothing, and food to over 450 children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, and Neshoba counties.

This year the organization will be accepting senior angels so anyone 60 years old and above can apply.

There will be separate sign-up dates for each county.

Lauderdale and Kemper Counties registration days are as follows:

Senior Angels Registration - 60 years and older: Oct. 3 - 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

12 years old and younger - Oct. 10 - 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Neshoba County’s registration day is Oct. 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Newton County’s registration day is Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To apply you must submit the following documents:

Picture I.D.

Social Security Cards for everyone in your household

Birth Certificates for each eligible child & parent

If Legal Guardian (Approval Letter or Documents need to prove)

Proof of address - copy of lease or mortage

Current utility bill

Proof of household income

Last four check stubs if paid weekly; last two pay checks stubs is paid bi-weekly or monthly

Current year award letter Social Security of DI/SSI benefits

Last bank statement if benefits are direct deposited

Letter from MS Dept. of Human Resourses verifying TANF and food stamp benefits

Unemployment award/denial letter

Workman’s compensation award letter, Retirement/Pension, or VA award letter

Past year income tax return, if self-employed

Proof of child support or proof of compliance that verifies applicant is cooperating withthe Dept. of Human Resources Child Support Division

If you do not have an income, you must have two of the following forms of verification:

A letter from the Social Security Office showing proof of a Social Security Claim filed

A layoff or termation statement from last employer

Statement of unemployment claim filed or denied

A recent doctor’s statement verifying applicant’s health status/ability to work

You can apply online at www.saangeltree.org and by calling 601-483-6156.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.