Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for Angel Tree Program

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army of Meridian is gearing up for the holiday season as they prepare for its Angel Tree program.

The Angel Tree program provides Christmas presents, clothing, and food to over 450 children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, and Neshoba counties.

This year the organization will be accepting senior angels so anyone 60 years old and above can apply.

There will be separate sign-up dates for each county.

Lauderdale and Kemper Counties registration days are as follows:

  • Senior Angels Registration - 60 years and older: Oct. 3 - 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 12 years old and younger - Oct. 10 - 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Neshoba County’s registration day is Oct. 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Newton County’s registration day is Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To apply you must submit the following documents:

  • Picture I.D.
  • Social Security Cards for everyone in your household
  • Birth Certificates for each eligible child & parent
  • If Legal Guardian (Approval Letter or Documents need to prove)
  • Proof of address - copy of lease or mortage
  • Current utility bill
  • Proof of household income
  • Last four check stubs if paid weekly; last two pay checks stubs is paid bi-weekly or monthly
  • Current year award letter Social Security of DI/SSI benefits
  • Last bank statement if benefits are direct deposited
  • Letter from MS Dept. of Human Resourses verifying TANF and food stamp benefits
  • Unemployment award/denial letter
  • Workman’s compensation award letter, Retirement/Pension, or VA award letter
  • Past year income tax return, if self-employed
  • Proof of child support or proof of compliance that verifies applicant is cooperating withthe Dept. of Human Resources Child Support Division

If you do not have an income, you must have two of the following forms of verification:

  • A letter from the Social Security Office showing proof of a Social Security Claim filed
  • A layoff or termation statement from last employer
  • Statement of unemployment claim filed or denied
  • A recent doctor’s statement verifying applicant’s health status/ability to work

You can apply online at www.saangeltree.org and by calling 601-483-6156.

