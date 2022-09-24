Tailgate Game: Enterprise shows dominance once again over Quitman

Enterprise senior, Trace Roy, celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of the night over...
Enterprise senior, Trace Roy, celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of the night over Quitman.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise and Quitman were playing each other for only the second time since 1997 Friday night.

Enterprise would kick the ball off to Quitman and the Panthers would start with the ball.

After a few failed plays in the opening drive the Panthers quarterback, Jias Davis, would take the ball on the quarterback keeper but the ball would be fumbled and Enterprise would take over.

The Bulldogs would drive down to the redzone where senior, Trace Roy, would punch in the touchdown. Enterprise would lead 7-0 with 5 minutes to go in the first quarter.

The game would start to go back and fourth between the two teams but finally with about 6 minutes to go in the second quarter Quitman would start to move the ball.

The Panthers would make it to the goal line but eventually would be pushed back a few yards due to a high snap.

On 4th down, Davis would connect with Jaleil Cameron in the corner for the touchdown. The PAT was missed so Enterprise would continue to lead 7-6.

Before the half, Enterprise would find their way into the endzone to make the score 13-6.

Quitman would try to comeback but this game was all Bulldogs. Enterprise beats Quitman 27-13.

